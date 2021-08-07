Doris Jean Bratcher, age 70, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at her home.
She was born on April 7, 1951 in Butler County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Paul Meredith and Thelma Embry Meredith.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Lee Casey, of Caneyville; and her four children, Niki Bratcher (Stuart), of Leitchfield, Ronda JoAnn Bratcher (Brian), of Yeaman, Tammy Nash (Jeff), of Caneyville, and Heath Bratcher, also of Caneyville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Virginia Meredith.
Funeral services were at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
