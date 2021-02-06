Doris Jean McStoots, age 73, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at the Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on June 15, 1947 in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Arnold and Pauline Mercer Miller.
She is survived by one wonderful daughter, Stacie Shelton (Danny), of Caneyville, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Calvin Clark and Ronnie McStoots.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Nathan Lowe will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Freedom Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 p.m. on Monday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.