Doris L. Carleton (Clark), 88 years old, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1932 in Mt. Hebron, Kentucky, to Wilbur and Mary Clark.
Doris (Dori) is survived by her son, Brian E. Carleton, and his wife, Rhonda, who reside in Brentwood, California, and her daughter, Mary Frances Carleton, of Houston, Texas. She has five grandchildren, Richard Glasgow, residing in Houston, Texas, Louis B. Carleton, Clara M. Carleton, and Margot Carleton, all residing in San Francisco Bay Area, California.
Doris (Dori) loved to travel, enjoyed gardening and was a lover of nature and the hills of Kentucky. Shopping was always a fun activity for her and especially at a junk or antique store. She was the best mom, wife, sister and daughter to her loving family. She was always the one who was the center point of contact for the entire family. Even though we were spread out from California to Texas to Kentucky and beyond she kept all of the family in the loop of who was doing what and where.
Two memorial services will be held for Dori. The first will be on Jan. 6 at the Crowder Funeral Home, Clear Lake, Texas, and the second will be in her hometown of Leitchfield, Kentucky at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Jan. 9. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 60 years, Stanley E. Carleton, who passed in August 2015, and other family members at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Mt. Hebron, Kentucky.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately after the visitation and the burial will take place at the Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermit
