Dorothy L. Barrett, 81, of Caneyville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Springview Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Calvert County, Maryland, the daughter of the late Hutchins Gott Sr. and Iola King Gott.
She was a housewife who enjoyed gardening, canning, doing Word Search, butterflies and hummingbirds. She loved Jesus and was always self-sacrificing for others. She fought the good fight and finished the course.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, W. Allen Barrett of Caneyville; two sons, Michael Barrett (Denise) of Caneyville and Steven Barrett (Mallory) of Waterford, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Charles and William Gott and one sister, Eva Mae Ridgley; three grandchildren, Christina Raymer (Brad) of Falls of Rough, April Mobley of Mt. Washington and Richard Barrett of Waterford; five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Allison, Noah, Chloe and Toby; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren and several brothers and sisters.
Cremation was chosen and will be under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maryland at a later date.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.