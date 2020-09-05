Dorothy Wilson, age 89, of Caneyville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green. She was born Sept. 16, 1930 in Horse Branch, Kentucky the daughter of James Robert and Anna (Geary) Wilson.
She is survived by one son, Bobby Wilson (Donna), and three daughters, Carolene Wilson (Paul Strothman), Vera Honaker (Henry) and Sheila Wilson.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Banon Wilson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville with Bro. Steve Slaughter and Bro. Jim Berryman officiating. Burial was in Neafus Cemetery. Visitation was held after 5 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.