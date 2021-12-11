Douglas Leon Minton, age 83, of Leitchfield, went Home to be with his Heavenly Father on Dec. 3, 2021. Mr. Minton was born Jan. 5, 1938 to the late Herbert Elton Minton and Ella Irene Mudd Minton.
He is survived by his bride of 61 years, Regina (Wilson) Minton, and two children, Karen (Stephen) Sadler, of Leitchfield, and Greg (Judy) Minton, of Jensen Beach, Florida.
Honoring Doug’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will
be held.
