Douglas Vaughn Farmer, age 68, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 16, 1952 in Jefferson County to Lula Mae Pierce Farmer and the late James Bernard Farmer. He retired from Alltel as a cable splicer; was a past chairman of the Grayson County Agriculture Park; was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and an honorary member of the Grayson County FFA.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Joseph Farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Haynes Farmer; his children, Joshua Farmer, Melissa (Kris) Brundage and Joe (Karen) Farmer; his mother, Lula Mae Pierce Farmer; his mother-in-law, Anna Haynes; seven grandchildren, Bree, Gavin, Zoe, Brayden, Kristian, Presley and Kinsley; a brother, James Terry Farmer; and a sister, Elizabeth Hunt.
Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Tony Bickett officiating. Burial followed in the St. John Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 Wednesday, at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home.
Prayer service was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
