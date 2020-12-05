Dr. David Stephen Waggoner, 86, of Leitchfield passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.
He was born on Jan. 19, 1934 in Louisville, the son of the late Malcolm and Eva Eskridge Waggoner.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen Waggoner (Melanie) of Glasgow, Timothy Waggoner (Kim) of Bowling Green, and Jonathan Waggoner of Leitchfield; one daughter, Dawn Boyer of Big Clifty; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Waggoner; and one grandchild, Tia Geary.
Private services were held at the Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
