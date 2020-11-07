Dr. Jerry L. Nichols, age 73, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. He was born May 28, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Dr. Clyde J. Nichols and Edna Alleta Allen Nichols. Jerry graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and returned home to serve his community. He enjoyed studying astronomy and gazing at the night sky as well as flying in his leisure time. He loved playing golf in his early days and thoroughly enjoyed new technological advances and music.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 54 years, Charlotte Nichols; two children, Dr. Jay Nichols (Missy) and Lisa Pierce; seven grandchildren, Alisha (Josh), Logan, Lincoln, Landon, Jesinda (Brian), Jayden, and Jillian; three great-grandchildren, Harper, Bennett, and Max; and his niece, Candy Smith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Nichols, and his sister, Faye Nunn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Dr. Nichols in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
