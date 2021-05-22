Dr. Robert Rusmiselle, age 87, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home in Leitchfield.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1933 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Samuel and Myrtle Hall Rusmiselle.
He was an OBGYN and then worked as an OBGYN Anesthesiologist for 15 years in California. He then moved to Kentucky in 1983 where he once again worked as an OBGYN for 17 years until 2000.
He spent his career bringing life into this world as an OBGYN. He could recite and tell you anything from the Bible. After retiring he spent his life with his wonderful wife, Prima, who preceded him in death. Even in his later years he maintained a professionalism that is nonexistent in this day and age. Every time he called someone he introduced himself as Robert Rusmiselle. He loved his wife very much and asked about her even after her death. A schedule was very important to him and he always had to know where Jan was. Even if she just ran to town.
He is survived by his children, Robin Rusmiselle, of Placentia, California, Renee Taggart, of Edgewood, New Mexico, Samuel Rusmiselle of Simi Valley, California, and William Rusmiselle, of Ventura,California; step-daughter, Cynthia Sloan, of Laguna Nigel, California; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His care-giver, Janet Ragland, also survives.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Prima Rusmiselle, and daughter, Rebecca Rusmiselle.
Cremation was chosen at his request. A Memorial Service to honor his memory will be held at a later date.
