Dr. Robert S. Boggs, age 81, of, Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on April 14, 1940 in Floyd County, Kentucky, the son of the late Will Boggs and Madge Cox Boggs.
He is survived by his wife, Jo White Boggs; and sons, Brian Boggs (Marsha), of Louisville, Kentucky, Christopher Boggs, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Michael Scott Boggs, of Lexington, Kentucky.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Lowe Boggs.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jerry Dunaway officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
