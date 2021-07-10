A Celebration of Life for Dr. Victor F. Duvall will be held July 18, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. with a Memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Centre on Main in Leitchfield.
Dr. Victor Forest Duvall entered glory on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Victor was born on July 15, 1941, in Big Clifty, Kentucky to Forest and Gladys Duvall. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Joyce Pearl Duvall, who he married on Aug. 2, 1963. He leaves a legacy of three children, Cara (Chris), Sara, and Mark, and five grandchildren, Autumn and Ethan Flanders and Madison (Lauren), Megan, and Myra Duvall. His siblings: Patsy Alexander, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Brenda Patterson, of Greensburg, Tennessee, Jane Gough, of Nashville, Tennessee, Ben Duvall, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, and Mary Ann Hunnicutt, of Nashville, Tennessee.
He graduated from Clarkson High School in 1959, Western Kentucky University in 1963, and the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1967. He did his internship and residency through the U.S. Public Health Service in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1970, Dr. Duvall opened Clarkson Clinic. He practiced medicine in Clarkson and the surrounding area for 51 years. He provided compassionate medical care at the clinic, the hospital, and the nursing homes, even going on house calls. He cared about his patients and appreciated his work family.
He loved spending time with family and friends traveling, boating, fishing, talking, flying airplanes, going to air shows and especially loved going to church with his family. He loved to learn and was blessed with many talents. He enjoyed trading, repurposing items, fixing things, making things (leather keychains) and creating new landscapes on the family farm and other properties using the bulldozer and track hoe. He was instrumental in the development of Midway Plaza, as well as the airport, and golf course in Grayson County. He was blessed with a wife who gave him the freedom to develop his talents and time to enjoy his hobbies.
Those who knew Victor knew his deep faith, which formed the foundation of his kind, fair, and honest treatment of all people he knew or anyone who had contact with him. He was a longtime member of the Clarkson Church of Christ, was a student of scripture, and lived a life that was devoted to honoring God in all things. Those who were blessed by his goodness will miss him but know that his hope was in the promise of eternal life (John 11:25).
