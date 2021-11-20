Earnest L. Mudd, age 83, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1937 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the son of the late Kinzy and Virgie Clines Mudd.
He is survived by his sons, Ricky Mudd (Sandi) and James Mudd (Lanette), both of Caneyville; two daughters, Betty Probus and Malinda Snell (Kenny), also of Caneyville; and a beloved daughter-in-law, Debbie Mudd.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hardin Mudd, and two sons, Jerry and Allen Mudd.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at the Caney Creek Baptist Church in Caneyville with his grandsons, Bro. Stephen Mudd and Bro. Daniel Mudd officiating. Burial was in the Caney Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. on Sunday until 1:15 p.m., at which time we moved to Caney Creek Baptist Church in Caneyville for services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.