Edna Irene Milliner Drake, age 91, of the St. Paul Community, passed away, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
She was born April 30, 1930, in Leitchfield, to the late Charles E. and Rosetta E. Dennis Milliner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Drake, and a daughter, Linda Irene Drake.
She is survived by four daughters, Regina Drake, Donna Jane Jaggers, Debby Cundiff and Connie (Keith) Higdon, and a son, Alan L. Drake.
Funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Paul Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Prayer service was held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
