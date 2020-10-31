Edna Jo (McClure) Wise, 96, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Born in Leitchfield, Kentucky, she formerly worked for Reynolds Metals and Kitty’s Card and Gift Shop and was a member of Mosaic United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin “Tony” Wise.
She is survived by her children, Vickie Gentry (Clyde), Toni Wagner (Steve), and David Wise (Krista); grandchildren, Jim (Noadiah), Chad, Susanne, Elizabeth, Rebecca, and Bethany; two great-grandchildren, Caitlin and DeAnna (Dan); and sisters, Elizabeth Ann Kiper and Ina Jane Willis.
Her funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with entombment following. Visitation was from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mosaic United Methodist Church.
