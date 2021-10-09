Edna Marie Young, age 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Pickett County, Tennessee, to the late Stanley Odell and Sadie Smith Neal.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Clayton Young.
She is survived by two sons, Raymond Young and Paul Young.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Clarkson Church of Christ with Reed Young officiating. Burial followed in the Shady Grove Cemetery at Falls of Rough, Kentucky.
Visitation was after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
