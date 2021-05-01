Edward Eugene Ward, age 81, of Fairdale, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was born Aug. 16, 1939 in Jefferson County to the late Theodore Francis and Daisy Evelyn Conway Ward.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Linda Cripps Ward; three sons, Michael (Debbie) Ward, David (Lynette) Ward and Eric Ward; and a daughter, Melissa (Dave) Warner.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. (CDT) Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson with Pastor Charles Homes officiating. Burial followed in the Hazelwood Cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. (CDT) Thursday at the funeral home
