Edward Linville Yaden, age 67, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1954 in Danville, Kentucky, the son of the late Paul and Emma “Sue” Langford Yaden.
He is survived by his sons, Chris Yaden (Jenny), of Falls of Rough, and Jason Yaden, of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Yaden, and a daughter, Christina Yaden.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jerry Yaden officiating. Burial was in the Concord Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
