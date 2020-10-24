Edward Roger Fentress, age 87, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 10, 1933 in Hudson, Kentucky the son of the late Vernell and Shellie Tucker Fentress.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Emma “Hillis” Stone Fentress; two sons, Roger Kent Fentress (Alana) and John Edward Fentress (Linda); and two step-sons, Randy Langley (Bonnie) and Rudolph Langley (Teresa).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a wife of 50 years, Esther Lorene Jarboe Fentress; a daughter, Marilyn Louise Fentress; and a son, Wesley David Fentress.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Allen and Rev. Lee Schroerlucke officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.
