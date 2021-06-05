Edwina Clark, age 85, of Big Clifty, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Spring View Health & Rehab Center in Leitchfield. She was born Sept. 7, 1935 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Hubert and Gertie Decker.
She is survived by her children, Garry Hockenbury, Deborah Foley, Pamela Headrick (William), Vicky Mercer (Gary, Sr.), David Hockenbury, and Tracy Haycraft (Aaron).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Clark.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 31 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. She was laid to rest in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
