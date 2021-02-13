Elaine Carol Watkins, age 75, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Dec. 28, 1945 in Tera Hote, Indiana, the daughter of Bob and Betty Spink Richardson.
She is survived by two children, Gloria Watkins and Henry Watkins.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Watkins, Sr., and three children, Rob Watkins, Donnie Watkins, and Kim Coomer.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at the Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission in Leitchfield. She was laid to rest in the Mr. Hebron Cemetery following the service. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time at the church on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.