Elaine Knox, age 90, formerly of Loveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2 in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Margaret Elaine Potts was the only child of Harold and Margaret Lloyd Potts. She was born in Logan, Ohio, on May 1, 1931. She married Carl Elwood Knox on May 13, 1953 in McArthur, Ohio. They were married for 41 years, until his death on February 22, 1994, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by two sons, William Knox, of Highland, Ohio, and Robert Knox, of Leitchfield, Kentucky and Charleston, South Carolina.
Funeral services were by the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, Kentucky. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held for family at Garrett Cardaras Funeral Home in McArthur, Ohio in the future. Burial will be at Elk Cemetery, McArthur, Ohio.
