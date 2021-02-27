Eleta Joyce Felty, age 88, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, was born on March 6, 1932 in Brooklyn, Butler County, Kentucky. She passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at her home in Big Clifty with her loved ones by her side.
She was the daughter of the late Thurston and Lizzie Phelps Lee.
She is survived by her son, Mike Felty, of Big Clifty, and her daughter, Gail Lampton (Elbert), of Big Clifty.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Felty; son, Gaylan Felty; and parents, Thurston and Lizzie Lee.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Chapel Union Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
