Elizabeth Lasley, age 91, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on April 11, 1929 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Edd and Sybol Logsdon Hayes.
She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at a sewing factory. She was a devoted farmer’s wife, a great homemaker and a loving mom and grandmother. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed quilting, flowers and cooking. Elizabeth’s biscuits were her family and friends’ favorite. She was a member of the Grayson County Homemakers and the Liberty Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Lana Whobrey, of Owensboro, and Sherry Gawarecki (Tom), of Wake Forest, North Carolina; son, Jeff Whobrey (Glenda), of Leitchfield; six grandchildren, Lisa, Mickey, Jennifer, Anna Beth, Haley and Sam; four great-grandchildren; three step-children; three brothers, Norbet, Kenneth and Dewey L. Hayes; one sister, Alice Willis; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harlan Whobrey; second husband, Everett Lasley, Sr.; and three brothers, Johnie W, G.L. and James Hayes.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jerry Netherland and Bro. John Routh officiating. Burial was in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
