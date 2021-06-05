Elizabeth “Lib” Trisler Reynolds, 89, of Caneyville, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was an only child, born in Shelby City, on April 29, 1932, to the late Benjamin and Mamie Bussell Trisler. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of more than 71 years, Benjamin “Ben” Reynolds; two daughters, Patsy (Jon) Smith, of Alexandria, and Dian (Jim) Cecil, of Caneyville; her son, J.B. Reynolds, Jr., of Lexington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lib and Ben were members of Leitchfield United Methodist Church. Funeral services were held Friday, June 4, 2021 at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home, 5590 KY Hwy 2141, Hustonville, Kentucky 40437, with burial in Bellevue Cemetery, 277 N 1st St, Danville, KY 40422. A guestbook is available at www.wlpruitt.com.
