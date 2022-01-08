Elizabeth Willis, age 67, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1954 in Clarkson, Kentucky, to the late Stoy and Martha Lush Grant.
She is survived by her sons, Jason Willis (Kimberly) and Brian Willis (Amy), both of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy “Poncho” Willis.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
