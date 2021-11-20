Ella McCrady Embry, age 74, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1947 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Virgil and Ruby Mudd McCrady.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Embry; daughter, Ronda Embry; and significant other, Richard Basham.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Embry.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Wayne Clemons will be officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of service.
