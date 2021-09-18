Elmer Allen Pendleton, 76, of Sunfish, passed away Sept. 7, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Rev. Lee Allen Pendleton and Avis E. Duvall Pendleton.
All services will be private. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Surviving are a son, Clifton Pendleton, of Winchester.
