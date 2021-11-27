Elmer Ray Smith, age 72, of Graham, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Madisonville, Kentucky.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1949 in Pollack, Louisiana, the son of the late William Elmer and Minnie Irene Helson Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Catrina Cokinis, of Graham, Kentucky, and son, Danny Smith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Kiper Smith.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Lee Brantley will be officiating. Cremation will follow the service at his request.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
