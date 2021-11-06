Elsie C. Tabor, age 86, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Hardinsburg Nursing & Rehab.
She was born May 24, 1935, in Garfield, Kentucky, to the late Alvin and Evelyn Meador Conner.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl A. Tabor and two sons-in-law, Bro. Ron Miller and David Hinton.
She is survived by five children, Gretchen Miller, Jeffrey Tabor (Tammy), Greg Tabor (Christy), Greta Hinton and Kellye Hancock (Greg).
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Harned, Kentucky with Jason Miller officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.