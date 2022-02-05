Elsie Mae Glenn, age 90, of Martin, Tennessee, formerly of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 in Tennessee.
She was born on April 26, 1931 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles and Jessie Eunice Beville.
She is survived by her son, Mark Nugent (Lori), of Lebanon, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Carlisle Nugent, and second husband, Earl Glenn; and daughter, Martha Ann VanMeter.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
With the pandemic reaching high proportions, we ask that those attending the visitation or funeral service please wear a mask while paying their respect.
