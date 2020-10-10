Elta Christine Dennis, age 80, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born Sept. 18, 1940 in Leitchfield, Kentucky the daughter of Hobert L. and Erma (Paul) Conder.
She is survived by her husband, William F. Dennis; one daughter, Wendy Gay Frazier; and two sons, Timmy Ray Dennis and Justin Leon Hawkins (Glenda).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Mt. Hebron Full Gospel Church in Leitchfield with Bro. Jimmy Douthitt officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and will be held again from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at Mt. Hebron Full Gospel Church in Leitchfield.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Dennis in person at the funeral home or the church are required to wear a mask while inside for the safety of all those in attendance.
