Emily C. Anderson Stinson, age 86, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville Palliative Care.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1934 in Russellville, Kentucky the daughter of Runey A. and Birdee D. Anderson.
She is survived by two sons, Eric Stinson (Jill), of Richmond, Kentucky, and Christopher Stinson (Chad), of Phoenix, Arizona, and two daughters, Dixie Rueff (Steve), of Louisville, Kentucky, and Robin Morgan (Eric), of Chadler, Arizona.
She will be buried beside her beloved husband, Robert, in Deweese Cemetery, Pine Knob, Kentucky. Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.
