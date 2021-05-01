Emma M. Stapleton, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home in Leitchfield.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1938 in Rockport, Indiana, the daughter of the late Emmett and Opal Beckort Pharris.
She is survived by a son, Steve Stapleton (Brenda), of Leitchfield, and a daughter, Angela Jones (Keith), also of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bueford Stapleton.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. David Clark officiating. Burial was in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
