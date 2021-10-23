Ernest Cleo Goins, age 73, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2021 at Oakhill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida.
He was born Dec. 17, 1947, in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Norman Eugene Goins and Faye Coakley.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Whobrey Goins. He is survived by his son, Ernest Shannon Goins, of Starke Florida, and daughter, Laura (Steven) Buddemeier, of New Port Richey, Florida.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bros. Edward Cockriel and Neil Carnes officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery at Sadler.
Friends may call at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 and after 9 a.m. Sunday.
