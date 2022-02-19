Esther Pearl Gift, age 97, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1924 in Bloomingdale, Michigan, the daughter of the late William and Beatrice Shaw Douglass.
She was a housewife, a homemaker and a dedicated volunteer with the auxiliary at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (now Owensboro Health Twin Lakes), she was especially proud of her work with their Monkey Club. A world traveler, she enjoyed reading, sewing, painting and crafting. She was a member of Leitchfield First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Gene Gift, of Clarkson; a daughter, Kyle Gift McMaster (Scott), of Florida; a son, Gene Gift (Darlene), of Clarkson; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bradley D. Gift, and two grandchildren, Fatisha McMaster and Tammy Britton.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Doug King officiating. Due to the impact of COVID restrictions on the scheduling process, burial services will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery in Radcliff.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the First Baptist Church Improvement Fund.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermit
