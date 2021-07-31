Ethel Mae Harrel, age 90, of Short Creek, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at her home.
She was born on April 4, 1931 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mae Eckert Gutermuth.
She was retired from Brown and Williams Tobacco Company, enjoyed spending time with her family and working in the yard, and was a member of the Short Creek Eastern Star and the Short Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Harrel; her son, Carson Harrel (Donna); two grandchildren, Brandon Harrel (Jenna) and Amanda Adkins (Ben); and five great-grandchildren, Leah, Addy, and Braxton Harrel and Drake and Cambrie Adkins.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Wortham.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Billy Carter will be officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.