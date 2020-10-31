Etta Mae Frith, 77, of Caneyville, formerly of Crab Orchard, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, at The Kindred Hospital in Louisville. She was the widow of Kenneth Estill Frith who preceded her in death on March 10, 2015. Etta was born in Lancaster, Kentucky on June 16, 1943, to the late Walter and Lola (Bryant) Hopkins. She was a member of the Philadelphia Baptist Church and enjoyed working puzzles and reading.
Survivors Include:
Son, Allen Coffee
Daughter, Vivian & Husband Mark Hopkins
Daughter, Cynthia Martin
Son, Keny Frith
Daughter, Wendy French
Son, Danny Frith & Wife Dawn
Brother, Doug Hopkins & Wife Lisa
A special Granddaughter, Kyanna Beard
12 Grandchildren & 23 Great-Grandchildren
In addition to her parents and husband, Etta was preceded in death by her first husband, William E. Coffee; Stepfather, Russell Abney; Siblings, Phillip, Marvin & Leroy (Kathy) Hopkins, and Pernie (Tony) Shearer; Grandson, Raymond Coffee; Great-Granddaughter, Forever Grace Garcia; Son-In-Law, Larry Martin; Daughter-In-Law, Tammie Coffee; Nephews, Dickie Casselman and Tony Shearer, Jr.
Pallbearers Include: Allen Coffee & Keny Frith, Dakota & Zack Martin, Jeff & Danny Frith, Stanley Coomer, Doug Wright & Eric Whitehead
Services: 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at McKnight Funeral Home in Crab Orchard, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery
Condolences can be sent to the family on our website at www.mcknight
