Eugene Parks, age 71, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 22, 1950 in Richland, Kentucky, the son of Cecil E. Parks & Dorothy Marie Woosley Parks.
He is survived by his children, Pamela Lawrence, Michael Phelps (Christina), & Eugena “Gina” Kimmel.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Parks, and one son-in-law, Bill Lawrence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. He was laid to rest in the Richland Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
