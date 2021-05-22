Eulma Gary (Taylor), age 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born on July 15, 1928 in Welches Creek, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Eugene and Lillie Taylor.
She is survived by her son, James Gary (Florence), of Leitchfield, Kentucky; her step-son, Presto Gary (JoAnn), of Caneyville; and one step-daughter, Mary Lane Fishburn, of Louisville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ezra Gary; her second husband, Amos Gary; and one foster son, Geoffrey Geary.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Mickey Coates will be officiating. Burial will be in the Chapel Union Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
