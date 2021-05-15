Mrs. Evia Delois Smith, age 96, of Crestview, Florida, passed from this life into the loving arms of our Lord, surrounded by her beloved family, Friday morning, April 30, 2021 in her home.
She was born June 18, 1924 in Grayson County, Kentucky, to parents Lovell and Lottie Conder.
Delois was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Cody G. Smith.
Delois is survived by her two sons, Gary Smith and wife Kathy, and David Smith; and three grandchildren, Ashley Conway, Lauren Hall and Cody Smith.
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Smith will be private.
