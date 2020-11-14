Evon Ferry, age 72, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky. She was born April 11, 1948 in Eveleigh, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Walter and Evelynn Howard Burnett.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Tarr, of Bardstown.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Ferry.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CST), Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. She was laid to rest next to her husband in the Coyles Church Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. (CST), Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
