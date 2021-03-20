Farley Meredith, age 75, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 10, 1946 in Clarkson, Kentucky the son of the late Clarence and Temple Logsdon Meredith.
Farley is survived by his wife, Jean Perry Meredith; one daughter, Mandy Meredith; and two sons, Jeff Perry (Cindy) and Joey Johnston (Linda).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Marie Stanton and Shannon Meredith.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Broadford Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson with Bro. J. C. Ramsey officiating. Burial was in Broadford Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
