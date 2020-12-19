Farley T. Pence, age 77, of Big Clifty, passed away, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Baptist Health Hardin.
Farley was born Sept. 17, 1943 to the late Lawrence and Hettie N. Pence. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Helen Ivene Pence.
He is survived by a son, Danny (Sandy) Pence.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. (CST), Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Summit United Methodist Church Cemetery with Sam Dick officiating.
A drive by visitation was held under the carport at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home from 1:30 to 5 p.m. (CST) Sunday.
