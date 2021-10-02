Faron Lindsey Sr., age 62, of Horse Branch, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was born Aug. 16, 1959 in Leitchfield, Kentucky the son of the late Donald H. and Rhometta Sue (Lee) Lindsey.
Left to honor Faron’s memory are his children, Faron, Jr. (Tiffany), Jeremy (Adriannia), Jullian (Tasha) and Tori Lindsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville with Bro. Steve Mahurin officiating. Burial was in the Lindsey Family Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.