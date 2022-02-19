Fay Lynn Logsdon, age 43, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Norton’s Healthcare in Louisville.
She was born May 1, 1978, in San Diego, California, to Judy Haynes Logsdon and the late Vern F. Logsdon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vern F. Logsdon.
Fay is survived by her mother, Judy Logsdon (Gordon Carby).
A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. (CST) Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Delbert Logsdon officiating.
Visitation was from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
