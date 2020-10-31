Faye Kessinger, age 74, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Louisville. She was born April 15, 1946 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of Jack and Marie White Grant.
She is survived by her husband, Trek Kessinger, and two children, Tracey Higdon (Charlie) and Darren Kessinger (Angela).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. She will be laid to rest at the Williams Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
