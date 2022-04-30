Floran Brooks Byrd, age 95, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1926 in Falls of Rough, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Oscar Floran and Sylvania Fentress Dupree.
She is survived by one son, Charles Richard Brooks (Nancy); and three daughters, Charlotte Ruth (David), Marilyn Kay Webb (Steve), and Patricia Elizabeth Smith (Mark).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Brooks.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jeff Richardson officiating. Burial was in the Pilgrim Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
