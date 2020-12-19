Florean Haynes, 81, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green.
She was born on May 25, 1939 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Willard and Emily Siria (McGrew) Whobrey.
She was a housewife who enjoyed taking care of her chickens, flower gardening, and riding around, shopping, and going to dinner. She was a member of the Long Branch Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Freda Duvall and Debbie Newton (Jerry); four grandchildren, Tonya King (Brett), Jeremy Newton (Lisa), and Justin Newton (Rhonda); great-grandchildren, Maggie, Amelia, Elizabeth, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Madyson, Ryker, KenneDee, and Luke; and a special friend, Al Wilson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Haynes; a grandson, Aaron King; a great-granddaughter, Alison White; and three brothers, Charles Leo, Elwood, and Clarence Whobrey.
Funeral services will be private at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Vester Decker will be officiating. Burial will be in the Saltsman Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
