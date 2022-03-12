Florence Elizabeth “Flo” Hardin, age 87, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1934 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Kebesso Dressler.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Hardin, of Caneyville; four step-children, Amanda, of South Carolina, Walter Jr., of Nebraska, Toni Lynn and Tammy Kay, both of Louisville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Father Tony Bickett officiating. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
